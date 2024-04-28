Short Interest in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Decreases By 53.5%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

American Oncology Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AONCW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449. American Oncology Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

