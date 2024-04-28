Short Interest in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Decreases By 53.5%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
American Oncology Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AONCW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,449. American Oncology Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.
About American Oncology Network
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Oncology Network
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.