STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STEP Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.50.

Shares of STEP opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$305.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.17. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$32,864.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$50,293.60. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

