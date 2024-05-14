TD Securities Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$156.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$139.75.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE RY opened at C$142.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$143.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

