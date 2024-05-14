HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) PT Lowered to C$4.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

TSE:HLS opened at C$3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.14. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.14.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.83 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. Analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

