TD Securities Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POW. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.70.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.73. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

