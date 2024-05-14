TD Securities Trims Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Target Price to C$32.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.69.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JWEL

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 3.2 %

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

TSE JWEL opened at C$25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$32.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.