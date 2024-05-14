Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at CIBC

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.70.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$70.98 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$62.72 and a 1 year high of C$83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

