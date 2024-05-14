Scotiabank Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.32 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.7950398 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. 20.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.