Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Update

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 18,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 490,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,184. Amarin has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $359.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.46 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. Research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 18.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amarin by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

