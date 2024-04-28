Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 398,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Anghami Price Performance
Anghami stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 26,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Anghami has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.49.
About Anghami
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anghami
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.