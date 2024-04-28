Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 398,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Anghami Price Performance

Anghami stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 26,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Anghami has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Get Anghami alerts:

About Anghami

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.