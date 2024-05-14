Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$0.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price objective on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

About Lumina Gold

Shares of CVE:LUM opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.52. Lumina Gold has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.63.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

