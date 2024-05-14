Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

