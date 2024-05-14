Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.11.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Price Performance
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.