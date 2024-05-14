Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$10.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

Shares of TSE CPLF opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.28. The firm has a market cap of C$654.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.15.

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.