Cantor Fitzgerald Increases ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $10.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -439.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at $15,490,095.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

