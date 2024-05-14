Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copperleaf Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.21.
Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.
