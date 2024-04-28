Darrow Company Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Darrow Company Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

