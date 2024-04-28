iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 218,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,649. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $76.24 and a twelve month high of $101.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

