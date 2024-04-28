AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Update

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TSLQ opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

