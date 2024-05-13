Versor Investments LP Has $457,000 Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,052,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

