6,700 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,654,000 after purchasing an additional 592,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCOR traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $68.86. 37,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,037. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $686,072.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,671.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,146 shares of company stock valued at $39,475,882 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

