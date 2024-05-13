Versor Investments LP Sells 2,703 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $269.21. 2,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,943. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $272.72. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXP

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.