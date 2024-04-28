Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Amgen by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 606,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Amgen stock opened at $269.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.10 and its 200-day moving average is $281.52. The company has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

