8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.54.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EGHT

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 82,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,289 shares of company stock valued at $81,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in 8X8 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 8X8 by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.