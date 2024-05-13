Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 0.2 %

MEDP stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.45 and a 200 day moving average of $337.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.39 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,224 shares of company stock valued at $84,618,441 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

