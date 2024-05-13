Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
MEDP stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.45 and a 200 day moving average of $337.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.39 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.
In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,224 shares of company stock valued at $84,618,441 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
