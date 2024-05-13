Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.