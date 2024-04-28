Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Update

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tharimmune Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ THAR opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. Tharimmune has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

