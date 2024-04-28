TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
