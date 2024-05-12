First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 3rd

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:FGBIP traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 1,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
