Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Value Line Stock Up 0.9 %
VALU traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $39.79. 820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.80.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.
Value Line Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
