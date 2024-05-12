Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

ONCT stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 97.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares in the company, valued at $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% in the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

