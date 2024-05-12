Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

PBYI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $232.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

