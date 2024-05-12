Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as low as C$14.03. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 17,029 shares traded.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.27.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

