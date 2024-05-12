Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. 1,179,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,134. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.