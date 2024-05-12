Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 75,050 shares changing hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of C$74.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Insiders purchased 544,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

