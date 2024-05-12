Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($8.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($7.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($28.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($24.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($16.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.94) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $205.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.18 and its 200-day moving average is $218.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $302.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.99, for a total transaction of $658,269.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,909,164.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $4,545,781.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,735 shares in the company, valued at $45,126,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,362,420. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

