Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.21. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Invesque Trading Up 17.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.16.
Invesque Company Profile
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
