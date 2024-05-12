Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.71.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

