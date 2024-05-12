National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 532,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,907. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

