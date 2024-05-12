L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.72. 100,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $325.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.80. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

