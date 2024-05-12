E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 22.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,205,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 19.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,703,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 944,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

