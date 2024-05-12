Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPX. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

LPX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,366. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

