UBS Group Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $22.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. 38,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

