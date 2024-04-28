Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,173 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYI. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,777,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.67.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5014 dividend. This is a boost from NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Articles

