United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

