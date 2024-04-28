MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

MDA Price Performance

Shares of MDA opened at C$14.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.12. MDA has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$15.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.30 million. MDA had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that MDA will post 0.6595552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of MDA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total transaction of C$1,500,660.00. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Further Reading

