Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $573,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $239.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

