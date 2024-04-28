adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

