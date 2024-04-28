Aris Mining (ARMN) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aris Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 203.00 Aris Mining Competitors $1.49 billion -$39.24 million 5.38

Aris Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 897 3336 4116 103 2.41

This is a summary of current ratings for Aris Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 223.43%. Given Aris Mining’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -46.34% -1.94% 0.93%

Summary

Aris Mining beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

