Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $187.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.26. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

