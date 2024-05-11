WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$235.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$237.08.

WSP stock traded up C$3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$219.03. 137,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,497. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$166.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$200.92.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

